Moto G5S Plus: New renders show off three color options

Motorola’s Moto G5 Plus has proven itself to be one of the best ways to spend under $300 for an unlocked smartphone this year. It’s fast, built-well, runs on stock Android, and costs a fraction of what you’ll spend for most flagships. We’ve heard rumors and seen leaks for the slightly upgraded Moto G5S Plus, and thanks to Evan Blass, we now have a much better look at the upcoming handset.

In his Tweet early this morning, Blass posted a picture of three Moto G5s Plus handsets with the caption, “Here’s the full color [palette].” In the photo (see above), there appears to be a gold, grey, and bluish-silver version of the phone. The colors aren’t anything we haven’t seen before, and from a design perspective, the only differences between the G5s Plus and G5 Plus is the dual-camera setup on the back and forward-facing flash for the front camera.

As for the G5s Plus’ specs, the silicon powering the phone is exactly the same as the regular G5 Plus with a Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB of RAM. There’s currently no word on battery size, but the G5s Plus will reportedly bring a larger screen (5.5-inches up from 5.2), improved front-facing camera (8MP vs 5MP), and that dual-camera system on the back (two 13 MP sensors in favor of a single 12MP one).

The Moto G5s Plus is shaping up to be a fine phone, but even with these shiny new renders to look at, I’m still left wondering why in the world we need this device in the first place. Along with the Moto G5 Plus and G5S Plus, Motorola has also released the regular Moto G5 and is rumored to be working on a Moto G5s.

Motorola’s catalogue of products seems to be growing larger with every passing day, and although we don’t have any official world from Motorola as to when the G5s Plus will be launching, we don’t imagine we’ll have to wait too much longer.

