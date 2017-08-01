Google launches ‘Made for India’ program to highlight optimized apps in the Play Store

India is a big focus for Google with numerous country-specific initiatives and app optimizations. Given how the growth potential also applies to developers in the country, Google today launched a “Made for India” program to feature optimized apps in the Play Store.

The announcement coincided with the first ever App Excellence Summit in Bangalore that brought together 700 Indian app and game developers. Available for rewatch, Google shared tips and tools for creating “the best quality, locally relevant Android apps” during the six-hour event.

This “Made for India” program follows the “Build for Billions” optimization guide that Google announced in 2016. Entry into the program is based on a review of those guides.

The company is particularly looking for “unique or innovative” optimizations, like overcoming varying connectivity, device specifications, and high data costs:

Made for India is an initiative to discover and showcase developers who are building high quality apps and optimizing them for Indian users. If you have optimized your mobile application for the Indian market in a unique or innovative way, then let us know by filling up this form and we will consider showcasing it on the Play store in India for a limited time.

Google’s only restriction for entry requires that participants are over 18 years old.