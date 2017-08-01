BlackBerry’s Limited Edition Black Keyone gets better specifications, coming to India

Several days ago images of a BlackBerry Keyone surfaced without the silver accents and instead featuring an all-black design. Today BlackBerry has announced the Limited Edition Black Keyone, built by Optiemus and exclusively available in India…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

For the most part, this new Limited Edition Keyone is almost identical to the global model currently being made and sold by TCL. The first and most noticeable change is, of course, the all-black design. Instead of the two-toned design that we checked out in our review, this model is matte black and looks pretty sleek.

The second change is to the internal specs. Instead of only 3GB of RAM, the Limited Edition will be bumped up to 4GB. Built-in storage is being doubled, so instead of 32GB, this variant will have 64GB of storage without the need to install a microSD card.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Limited Edition Black BlackBerry Keyone, it will be available for Rs. 39,990 starting on August 8 exclusively on India’s Amazon.