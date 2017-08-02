Android TV: How to roll back and remove YouTube 2.0 update

YouTube 2.0 for Android TV brought a major design overhaul to the app, but many users are complaining about a lack of functionality following the update. For instance, the updated app no longer allows users to log in if they have a “brand account,” meaning one not tied to a Google+.

Until Google pushes out an update to fix this problem, here is how to roll back and remove the YouTube 2.0 update…

How to roll back and remove YouTube 2.0 update on Android TV

First, the Google Play auto-update apps setting must be turned off so that the YouTube TV application doesn’t get updated back to 2.0:

Launch the Google Play Store application on Android TV Navigate to the left so that the side panel is showing Scroll down and select Settings Navigate to Auto-update apps and select it A pop-up will appear. Highlight Do not auto-update apps and select it

Now we can uninstall all updates to the YouTube application:

Launch the Google Play Store application on Android TV If you’re already in the Play Store, hit the back button several times until you’re back at the homepage Navigate to the left so that the side panel is showing Scroll down and select My Apps Locate the YouTube for Android TV application and select it Highlight the Uninstall Updates button and select it. A pop-up will appear asking if you’re sure. Select Ok

