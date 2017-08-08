PSA: It’s not just you, Hangouts is (again) having lots of service interruptions [Update: Appears to be working]

Hangouts is once again experiencing service interruptions. According to a massive number of people reporting the outage on Twitter and DownDetector as well as some testing done in-house, Hangouts does, in fact, appear to be struggling at this time…

The outage appears to be affecting people across the US. While several 9to5Google members can send Hangout messages, others cannot. There has been no official word from Google at this time.

If you would like to see where customers are being affected, you can visit outage.report. The website has over 900 reports of Hangouts being down and displays a heat map of where most of the customers are located.

[Update 5:06 pm PT] It appears that Hangouts is slowly starting to work again for customers. Still no word from Google as to what caused the service to go down.

Ugh why is Hangouts going down more often these days. Can't even send a SMS now — Justin Duino (@jaduino) August 8, 2017

Of course, right when I need to send a text, Google Hangouts goes down. #googlehangoutsdown — Jeremy (@pcnerd37) August 8, 2017