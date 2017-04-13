Hyundai Blue Link now works with Google Assistant/Home

Following its announcement earlier this year, Hyundai has today announced that its integration with Google Assistant is available for BlueLink users on recent Hyundai vehicles.

Hyundai’s BlueLink platform, which is now standard on the company’s new 2017 IONIQ models, as well as all of its 2018 vehicles, allows users to remotely control several aspects of their vehicles. For example, users can start their vehicles, set climate control, send directions to the on-board navigation, or unlock/lock the vehicle among other functions. Starting today, that functionality is available via Google Assistant/Google Home.

Assistant/Home will be limited simply to commands, not alerts, but it’s pretty cool what users will be able to do with just their voice. To get things going, all users need to do is link their BlueLink account with their Google account. Remote commands should work from there without a hitch, but it will ask the user for their PIN to confirm certain commands. Below are a few examples that Hyundai gives showing what this new integration can allow.

“Ok Google, tell Blue Link to send the address of the nearest Starbucks to my Santa Fe.”

“The address I found for the nearest Starbucks is 350 Fifth Ave, New York, New York. Would you like to send it to your blue Santa Fe?.”

“Yes.”

“A request to send point of interest has been sent.”

“Ok Google, what is the weather like today?”

“Today’s forecast for Ann Arbor is 38 degrees with rain and snow.”

“Ok Google, ask Blue Link to Start my Tucson and set the temperature to 75 degrees.”

“To remote start and set climate control of your black Tucson to 75 degrees, please say your Blue Link PIN. Or, say cancel.”

“9115.”

“A request to remote start and set climate control has been sent.”

“Ok Google, tell Blue Link to start charging my IONIQ”

“To remote start charging your gray IONIQ, please say your Blue Link PIN. Or, say cancel.”

“1978.”

“A request to remote charge has been sent.”

All of this functionality and more is available today. The BlueLink app is available now for Google Assistant/Google Home users via the Google Home app on Android and iOS.