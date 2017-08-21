LastPass launches public beta, introduces support for Android O’s autofill APIs

With the official release of Android 8.0 Oreo, we are going to start seeing application updates to support the platform’s new APIs. The latest to do just that is LastPass, opening a new public beta that makes full use of the OS’s new autofill APIs…

In the past, LastPass and other password managers have had to rely on accessibility features to semi-accurately find and fill password fields. Android O’s new autofill APIs change this by granting apps like LastPass access to forms within other apps. With this change, the process of auto-filling fields will be more reliable, less processor intensive, and won’t require granting as many permissions to the app.

LastPass does state that since this is a beta build, there are some known bugs:

Please keep in mind that this is the first release, so there will be some limitations. In particular, Chrome does not yet support the new Autofill API, and some apps that were fillable with our accessibility-based autofill are not yet fillable using the new API. We’re working with Google to iron out the issues as quickly as possible, and will be updating the beta release on a regular basis.

Not mentioned in the post, after updating to the beta, you will need to go back into Lasspass’ settings and re-enable app filling. When you check the box, the app will walk you through granting it permission to the Autofill service.

If you’re a LastPass users and want to try out new features early, you can sign up for the public beta. The company has also opened up a Google+ community to accept feedback.

