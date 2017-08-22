Android Engineering VP teases developer-focused 8.0 Oreo feature for next week

Android 8.0 officially had its Oreo moniker unveiled yesterday, and with the latest version of the Android OS now out of the Developer Preview stage and rolling out to all consumers (at least those with Pixel and Nexus devices), more people than ever are getting to sink their teeth into everything Oreo has to offer. However, thanks to a tweet from Android’s VP of Engineering, it looks like one more feature is still in the pipeline…

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

David Burke took to Twitter earlier today to say there’s “one more sweet surprise” coming for 8.0 Oreo. Burke didn’t give any explanation as to what this feature will actually be, but he noted that developers will be able to learn more at some point next week.

Although Android 8.0 Oreo isn’t the most visually refreshed update we’ve ever seen, it’s still chock-full of new features. There’s the big hitters like Picture-in-Picture and adaptive icons that we’ve known about for months, and then there are more recent discoveries like Rescue Party for helping to battle against device bootloops.

Oh, and there's one more sweet surprise coming. Android devs, you'll have to wait until next week to find out more :). #androidoreo — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) August 22, 2017

We aren’t sure what this mystery feature is or when it’ll be announced, but it’s certainly is exciting to know that we have yet another new addition to Oreo already on its way just a day after its official release. Our guess is that this’ll be a minor addition as opposed to something huge, but even so, you won’t find us complaining.

More Android 8.0 Oreo Stories:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: