Watch Samsung announce the Galaxy Note 8 right here [Livestream]

After months upon months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, the day has arrived for Samsung to officially unveil the Galaxy Note 8 to the world. There’s a lot riding on this phone considering last year’s debacle with the Galaxy Note 7, and you can watch the official livestream for the Note 8’s announcement right here.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 has been one of the most-leaked devices in recent memory, and while this does take some of the fun out of the official reveal, it also helps to paint a clear picture for what to expect from the device before primetime.

As you might expect, Samsung will be throwing a lot of punches with this year’s Note. The Galaxy Note 8 will don a massive 6.3-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with Samsung’s Infinity Display, dual cameras on the back with 2x optical zoom and an f/1.7 aperture for crisp low-light photos, and a decently-sized 3,300 mAh battery.

The Note 8 should be plenty powerful with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM, and we’re also anticipating lifestyle features such as fast wireless charging, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a microSD card slot for expanding the built-in storage.

Samsung is holding an event in New York City at 11:00 AM EST today to announce the Galaxy Note 8, and for those of you that can’t physically be there, you can watch everything as it happens live from your home.

You can watch the livestream through Samsung’s website, the Unpacked 2017 Android app, or right here on this post through the video below.