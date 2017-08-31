LG V30 Specs: 32-bit Quad DAC, high-sensitivity mics, dual-cameras, more

LG has officially unveiled the V30, the successor to last year’s V20. While in the past the V line differed from the G series with higher-end hardware and a different design, this year, the V30 follows in the G6’s footsteps. What this means is a large FullVision display which features limited amounts of bezel and an all-glass build. The handset improves upon the G6 though as it features new videography features, a high-quality audio DAC, and more.

UAG Cases

Learn More About the LG V30

Full hardware specifications for LG’s V30: