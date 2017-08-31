LG V30 Specs: 32-bit Quad DAC, high-sensitivity mics, dual-cameras, more

LG has officially unveiled the V30, the successor to last year’s V20. While in the past the V line differed from the G series with higher-end hardware and a different design, this year, the V30 follows in the G6’s footsteps. What this means is a large FullVision display which features limited amounts of bezel and an all-glass build. The handset improves upon the G6 though as it features new videography features, a high-quality audio DAC, and more.
Full hardware specifications for LG’s V30:
|LG V30
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 7.1.2 Nougat
|Screen size
|6.0-inch OLED FullVision Display
|Resolution
|2880×1440 pixels
|PPI
|538 ppi
|Primary camera
|16MP f/1. 61° standard sensor & 13MP f/1.9 120°wide-angle sensor
|Front camera
|5MP F2.2 90° wide angle sensor
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|64GB (U.S.) 128 GB (Select markets)
|Expandable storage up to
|2TB
|RAM
|4GB (U.S.) 6GB (Select markets)
|Battery
|3,300mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Weight
|158 g
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 75.4 x 7.4 mm
|Other features
|32-bit Quad DAC, high-sensitivity microphones, IP68 water resistant dustproof MIL-STD 810G certified
|Color options
|Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet
|Carrier availability
|AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon
|Base price off-contract
|TBD
|In-box accessories
|USB-C charging cable, Quick Charge 3.0 wall adaptor, B&O wired earbuds