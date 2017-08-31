LG V30 Specs: 32-bit Quad DAC, high-sensitivity mics, dual-cameras, more

Aug. 31st 2017

LG has officially unveiled the V30, the successor to last year’s V20. While in the past the V line differed from the G series with higher-end hardware and a different design, this year, the V30 follows in the G6’s footsteps. What this means is a large FullVision display which features limited amounts of bezel and an all-glass build. The handset improves upon the G6 though as it features new videography features, a high-quality audio DAC, and more.

Full hardware specifications for LG’s V30:

LG V30 Specification
Android version Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Screen size 6.0-inch OLED FullVision Display
Resolution 2880×1440 pixels
PPI 538 ppi
Primary camera 16MP f/1. 61° standard sensor & 13MP f/1.9 120°wide-angle sensor
Front camera 5MP F2.2 90° wide angle sensor
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Storage 64GB (U.S.) 128 GB (Select markets)
Expandable storage up to 2TB
RAM 4GB (U.S.) 6GB (Select markets)
Battery 3,300mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack
Weight 158 g
Dimensions 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.4 mm
Other features 32-bit Quad DAC, high-sensitivity microphones, IP68 water resistant dustproof MIL-STD 810G certified
Color options Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet
Carrier availability AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon
Base price off-contract TBD
In-box accessories USB-C charging cable, Quick Charge 3.0 wall adaptor, B&O wired earbuds

