Netflix for Android updated with HDR support on the LG V30

The LG V30 was just announced this morning and it has a lot of attractive selling points, but one of the biggest is the new display. The 6-inch 18:9 OLED panel is gorgeous in person and is also HDR certified. Now, Netflix is adding official support for HDR playback on the V30.

Netflix’s library of HDR content is growing constantly, so it’s always great to see an HDR certified display pick up official support. The LG V30 isn’t the first device to get Netflix’s signature of approval, but it’s one of just two devices that can support proper HDR, the other being the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. LG’s previous flagship, the LG G6, also supports HDR, but only via the Dolby Vision standard.

The V30’s OLED display is certainly one of the best available especially for content consumption, so we’re glad to see Netflix wasting no time in adding official support for the phone even well before the retail launch. Now the question begs to be asked, will Samsung’s options ever pick up support?

