Google redesigning Knowledge Graph cards for entertainment searches w/ more tabs

The Google Search Knowledge Graph is remarkably handy for getting a quick summary on media, a business, or a person, as well as other pertinent details. Cards for movies and books are now being revamped with a tab-heavy design that highlights more information.

At the moment, Knowledge Graph cards for movies feature four tabs: Overview, Showtimes, Cast, and Reviews. The first tab includes information from the other three, as well as top articles and videos. However, users often have to scroll through before arriving at the latter bits of information.

With the new update to Search, Top Stories, Trailers & Clips, and Similar Movies have been elevated into their own dedicated tab with a full feed, rather than smaller, cramped carousels.

Additionally, on the web, scrolling down on this new interface will automatically dock the carousel of tabs. Previously, users would have to first tap on the Knowledge Graph. There are also some minor tweaks to the header of the card.

Google notes that the goal of this new update is to explore more information all in one place. These changes are also coming to Knowledge Graph cards for books and stocks. It’s unclear whether these new features will expand beyond the mobile web.

At the moment, searches for movies still shows the older interface and the Google tweet does not specify when it will be fully rolled out to all users.

Dive into the details with new updates to Search—now can you can explore more information about books, movies, and stocks, all in one place. pic.twitter.com/7K4FcwDYgV — Google (@Google) September 8, 2017

