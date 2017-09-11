Twitter is testing a new feature in its Android app for easier tweeting of threads

Twitter’s character limit of 140 characters still gives the social network a unique advantage over its competitors, but sometimes, you need to send out multiple tweets in rapid succession to truly get your point across. Thankfully, it looks like Twitter is testing a feature in its Android app that makes doing this a whole lot easier.

If you come across any popular account/tweet, chances are you’ll see a thread of tweets from one person that all continue off one another. By default, doing this requires you to type out one tweet, send it off, reply to it with your following message, and do this until you’ve gotten your point across. It’s a pretty clunky way of going about things, but that might be changing soon.

Fellow Twitter user Matt Navarra recently shared a couple screenshots of the Twitter Android app in which his thread is automatically generated as he types. You can see in the second screenshot below that Twitter allows Matt to keep typing his thread in one single instance with each new tweet in the thread created for him.

The screenshot shows that Twitter allows for 352 tweets in a single thread to be created this way, and after Matt is done typing, tapping the Tweet button shows a notification that reads “Tweeting your thread.”

WOAH! Twitter has a hidden tweet storm feature! h/t Devesh Logendran pic.twitter.com/QpDLhKnAZZ — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 10, 2017

Twitter hasn’t officially commented on this recent addition to its Android app, so it appears that the company is just testing it out with select users. Twitter first started testing a dark mode UI on its desktop site about a month before rolling it out to the public, so it’s certainly possible that we’ll be seeing a similar situation with the thread creation system.

