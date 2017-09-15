Google Assistant’s Explore page adds search to lookup Actions on Google, Assistant apps

Actions on Google and Assistant apps launched at I/O in the U.S. and most recently in Australia and the U.K. With more developers now working on apps for the platform, Google has added a search feature to more easily look through the Assistant directory.

The “Explore” page was launched at I/O and is essentially an app store for Android and iOS devices, as well as Google Home broken down by category. There are 17 carousels for the various types of Assistant apps, while users can get a more specific list view by tapping “More.”

Browsing and scrolling around is not very efficient when you already know what you’re looking for. As such, Google recently added a search functionality to “Find things your Assistant can do.”

The header card that has long greeted you at the top of the Explore page has been replaced by a search bar. Entering a query will load a list, with searching also conveniently accessible in the top right corner of every pane throughout Explore.

Unfortunately, search from the category view does not limit results to that section, but rather loads apps from the entire directory.

This search feature should be fully rolled out on Android, with users on both version 7.10 and 7.11 of the Google seeing the feature.

