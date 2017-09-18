You can now sort of disable the annoying Bixby button on your Galaxy S8/Note 8

The Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8 are all fantastic pieces of hardware, but just like anything else, they aren’t perfect. One of the biggest complaints in S8 reviews is the presence of the Bixby Button right below the volume rocker, and it seems Samsung has made a small change in response to the feedback.

The Bixby Button is annoying for two reasons. The first is that you can’t reprogram it. Most users aren’t very interested in using another digital assistant on their phone, so being able to reprogram the button seems like a no-brainer, but Samsung doesn’t offer the option. Further, it has actively been working to make sure that developers can’t offer that functionality.

The other annoyance is the button’s location just below the volume rocker. Especially on the larger S8+, this leads to a lot of users pushing that button to lower the volume by mistake, and this is clearly the users Samsung is aiming to appease with its latest update.

As spotted by SamMobile, a new toggle is appearing on at least some S8 and Note 8 devices following the most recent update pushed out by Samsung. It’s important to note, though, that this doesn’t fully disable Bixby or the button’s functionality. Rather, it just turns off the option to press the button to get to Bixby Home. A press and hold still launches Bixby Voice.

