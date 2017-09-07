Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Best microSD cards

In the U.S., the Galaxy Note 8 is only available to purchase with 64GB of built-in storage. For many, this just isn’t enough storage space, especially when you account for the size of 4K videos, photos, and music. Thankfully, Note 8 owners can add up to 256GB of additional storage via microSD card…

UAG Cases

First, before you purchase a new microSD card, check to see if you qualify for a free one. Both Samsung and most of the cellular carriers are offering a bunch of goodies if you ordered the handset during the promotional period.

If you don’t qualify for one, below are our picks of the best microSD cards for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

If these don’t fit your fancy, the most important thing to remember about purchasing any microSD card for your new smartphone is that it should be SDXC that has at least a U3 speed class rating.

Samsung EVO Select 128GB

If you’re looking to expand the storage on your brand new Galaxy Note 8, you don’t need to look much further than the company making the phone. Samsung’s EVO Select microSD cards are not only fast enough to transfer your data between the card and the phone, but also offer a variety of storage/price options.

Depending on the GB size of the card, you should get read speeds between 90 and 95MB per second.

Purchase the Samsung EVO Select 128GB Class 3 microSDXC card for $45.

Purchase the Samsung EVO Select 64GB Class 3 microSDXC card for $38.

Purchase the Samsung EVO Select 256GB Class 3 microSDXC card for $150.

SanDisk Extreme 64GB

The SanDisk Extreme series was made specifically to handle 4K video capture and to survive “challenging environmental conditions.” While the price of these cards can be slightly more expensive than the Samsung offerings above, they do come with a lifetime warranty if it ever stops functioning properly.

Purchase the SanDisk Extreme 64GB Class 3 microSDXC card for $33.

Purchase the SanDisk Extreme 128GB Class 3 microSDXC card for $67.

Purchase the SanDisk Extreme 32GB Class 3 microSDXC card for $19.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 8:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: