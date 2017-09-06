How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Every Android device owner should know how to take a screenshot, and if you have a Galaxy Note 8, there are multiple ways to do so. Plus, with the built-in S Pen, there are more ways than ever to edit and draw on your screenshots. Here’s how…

UAG Cases

How to take a screenshot with the physical buttons

Locate the content you wish to capture Press and hold down the power and volume down buttons at the same time for two seconds Let go when you see the screen flash. Your screenshot will show momentarily on the display The screenshot will be stored within the Gallery application. You can also quickly share, edit, or delete your latest screenshot from the notification bar

How to take a screenshot with a palm swipe

Enable palm swipe by going to Settings > Advanced features and enable Palm swipe to capture Locate the content you wish to capture Place your hand vertically on either side of the display and swipe inward, keeping your hand on the screen the entire time Let go when you see the screen flash. Your screenshot will show momentarily on the display The screenshot will be stored within the Gallery application. You can also quickly share, edit, or delete your latest screenshot from the notification bar

How to capture a scrolling screenshot

Take a screenshot using one of the above methods When the screenshot appears momentarily, several buttons will be accessible at the bottom of the display Tap on Scroll Capture and it will move further down whatever page you’re on and capture additional screenshots. The phone will also automatically stitch the multiple screenshots into one long image The screenshot will be stored within the Gallery application. You can also quickly share, edit, or delete your latest screenshot from the notification bar

How to take a screenshot with the S Pen

Locate the content you wish to capture Take out your S Pen so that Air Command is launched Tap on Screen Write The screen will flash (illustrating that a screenshot was captured) and the Note 8 will automatically open a photo editing application Here you can mark up the photo with the S Pen or select Crop, Share, or Save on the bottom bar

How to take a screenshot with the Google Assistant

Locate the content you wish to capture Long press on the home button or say “Ok, Google” to launch Google Assistant Say “Take a screenshot” and the Assistant will capture whatever is on your display You will then be able to immediately share your screenshot

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: