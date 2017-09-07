Samsung Galaxy Note 8: How to customize the software navigation buttons

Before the release of the Galaxy S8, Samsung used a physical Home button and capacitive buttons for Back and Recents. Now that Samsung uses on-screen buttons for the S8 and Note 8, you can customize the background color of the bar and also reorganize the navigation buttons. Here’s how…

UAG Cases

How to customize the navigation bar:

Navigate to the Settings menu Scroll to Display Locate and tap on Navigation bar Here you can change the navigation bar’s background color, change the amount of pressure needed to “hard press” the home button, and reorganize the navigation buttons Select Button layout to change the navigation button layout

Learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: