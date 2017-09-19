Is $1200 too much to spend for a Pixel-branded Chromebook? [Poll]

- Sep. 19th 2017 5:45 pm PT

Poll
View Comments

We have known for quite some time now that Google has been working on a brand new and more powerful Chromebook codenamed “Eve.” Today, almost every new product that we expected to announce at its October 4 event was leaked, including the “Pixelbook.” Its release will mark a significant shift in Chrome OS’s history because of everything it features, but it will also do so with a starting price of $1,200.

Do you plan on purchasing the Pixelbook Chromebook despite its $1,200 or higher price tag?

UAG Cases

As discussed in our original post, the Pixelbook shares a lot with the Pixel-branded Chromebooks released in previous years. Its biggest difference is the fact that the hinge will now allow the display to fold back and be used as a convertible.

This leads to the second significant change: an official pressure-sensitive stylus. We saw official support for styli come earlier this year with the release of the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro. We don’t know too much about it except that it features “tilt support and no lag.”

But just like the other Pixel Chromebooks, those wanting to purchase the Pixelbook will have to pay a pretty penny. The Pixelbook starts at $1,200 with 128GB of built-in storage. This increases to $1,400 and $1,750 for the 256GB and 512GB variants. Oh, and that Pixel Pen? That’ll be an additional $100 as it won’t ship with the Chromebook.

So, do you think Google is greedy for asking consumers to shell out $1200 or more for its latest and greatest Chromebook? Are you going to wait for a similarly-specced but cheaper option from another OEM? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Chrome/OS

Chrome/OS

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Google Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook

The Google Pixelbook is the yet to be confirmed name for Google's upcoming Chromebook which leaked before the company's October 4, 2017 event.

About the Author

Justin Duino's favorite gear

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Acessorz USB-C Dock
Samsung Chromebook Pro

Samsung Chromebook Pro