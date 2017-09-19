Is $1200 too much to spend for a Pixel-branded Chromebook? [Poll]

We have known for quite some time now that Google has been working on a brand new and more powerful Chromebook codenamed “Eve.” Today, almost every new product that we expected to announce at its October 4 event was leaked, including the “Pixelbook.” Its release will mark a significant shift in Chrome OS’s history because of everything it features, but it will also do so with a starting price of $1,200.

Do you plan on purchasing the Pixelbook Chromebook despite its $1,200 or higher price tag?

As discussed in our original post, the Pixelbook shares a lot with the Pixel-branded Chromebooks released in previous years. Its biggest difference is the fact that the hinge will now allow the display to fold back and be used as a convertible.

This leads to the second significant change: an official pressure-sensitive stylus. We saw official support for styli come earlier this year with the release of the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro. We don’t know too much about it except that it features “tilt support and no lag.”

But just like the other Pixel Chromebooks, those wanting to purchase the Pixelbook will have to pay a pretty penny. The Pixelbook starts at $1,200 with 128GB of built-in storage. This increases to $1,400 and $1,750 for the 256GB and 512GB variants. Oh, and that Pixel Pen? That’ll be an additional $100 as it won’t ship with the Chromebook.

So, do you think Google is greedy for asking consumers to shell out $1200 or more for its latest and greatest Chromebook? Are you going to wait for a similarly-specced but cheaper option from another OEM? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

