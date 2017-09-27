With new Amazon Echos and Google Homes coming, which do you plan to buy? [Poll]

As we approach the holiday season, we expect to hear about new products that will hit the market in time for buyers to snatch them for themselves or loved ones. Before today, we knew for sure that Google had plans to introduce the Home Mini at next week’s event. What we didn’t expect was for Amazon to announced an entire line of new Echo products. And on top of that, we exclusively reported that Google had plans to introduce a premium Home called the ‘Max’ (although we don’t know if that’s coming before the end of the year).

This holiday season, do you plan to buy any new Google Home or Amazon Echo products?

UAG Cases

To start off, let’s talk about what we already know. Last week images of the upcoming Google Home Mini leaked alongside its presumed $50 price tag. This puts it at the same price as Amazon’s smallest Echo Dot. For only $50 each, it’s easier to purchase several of these virtual assistant speakers and place them around the home. We can assume that Google will allow for pre-orders of the Minis following the October 4 event and begin shipping shortly after.

Today, Amazon announced a slew of new Echos including the second generation Echo, the Echo Plus, and Echo Spot. While the first two closely resemble and function similarly to the original Echo, the Spot is like a miniaturized Show. This little orb has a small display which shows similar information that can be found on the Show (which just lost YouTube functionality yesterday) and is meant to be used as a bedside alarm clock.

The 2nd generation Echo and Echo plus are available now for pre-order, shipping on October 31, costing $100 and $150. The Dot is also available for pre-order for $130 but won’t begin shipping until December 19.

Lastly, we have the Google Home ‘Max.’ While details are still scarce about this device, from what we’ve been told by sources familiar with the project, it will be a bigger and more premium speaker. Pricing and release information are still up in the air, but we expect it to rival some of Sonos’s top-of-the-line speakers.

So, do you plan to buy either a new Google Home or Amazon Echo this fall? Are you still waiting for something better to come along? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: