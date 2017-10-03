Reseller inventory listing reveals some Pixelbook specs, ‘Google Clips’ product, more

In addition to the Pixel 2 and a Home Mini, Google is expected to announce a high-end convertible Chromebook with a stylus called the “Pixelbook.” Thanks to a reseller inventory page we exclusively found this morning, we now have a few more details about its specs. In addition, Google is also working on another mysterious device called “Clips.”

According to reseller Synnex, the Pixelbook’s display is going to drop down to 12.3-inches from the 12.85-inch display found on both the 2013 and 2015 Chromebook Pixel models. Those devices had a 2,560 × 1,700 resolution display with a unique 3:2 aspect ratio suited for browsing.

Meanwhile, the listing confirms the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities found by Droid-Life last month and also reveals that the three Chrome OS devices will be powered by an Intel Core i5 chipset. It’s unclear whether they will be differentiated by clock speed and whether there will be different RAM configurations.

Pricing is rumored to start at $1199 and peak at $1,749. Additionally, Google is working on a $99 stylus known as the Pixelbook Pen that features tilt support and has no lag.

Meanwhile, the Synnex listing notes another new device known as “Google Clips”. Given that the product number is in line with this morning’s Walmart listing for the Google Home Mini and the other Pixelbooks, it’s likely some sort of new hardware product that could also be announced tomorrow. We’re not sure yet.

It is categorized as a “computer accessory,” while the name suggests either a wearable or even camera device. Some sort of 360-camera accessory like Essential would be a possibility, or perhaps a clip-on camera like the Narrative.

In addition to the Home Mini, Synnex also lists the upcoming refresh to Daydream View in the three rumored colors.

