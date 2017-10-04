Google Daydream can finally Cast to your TV without any workarounds, here’s how

Google has worked hard to create both the Cardboard and Daydream platforms to make it easy for all users to access VR. Just slip your smartphone into one of the compatible headsets and escape into a virtual world. But by doing this, you’re isolating yourself. Thankfully Google now allows you to share what you see with those around you by merely Casting the display to Chromecast devices…

Casting your Daydream display isn’t a new concept. In fact, we walked you through a makeshift way to enable this functionality almost a year ago. The good news now is that these extra steps are no longer required.

The below steps will walk you through Casting your Daydream experience now that the functionality is officially available.

How to Cast from Daydream

Make sure that you have the most up-to-date version of Google VR Services on your phone Place your smartphone into your Daydream View or another Daydream-compatible headset Make sure everything is calibrated correctly and make sure that you’re on the Daydream launch screen Using the remote, click on the Chromecast icon near the bottom of the interface Select which Chromecast-enabled device you wish to Cast to

