Google Home Max: Assistant smart speaker w/ premium design and stereo sound

In addition to launching a smaller, cheaper Assistant smart speaker this morning, Google also unveiled the Google Home Max. Larger than last year’s Home, it features stereo speakers and a more premium design.

The Google Home Max has a premium rectangular design that can either be placed vertically or horizontally. There is a magnetic base that helps with alignment.

On the audio front, there are dual 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers with “custom” .7-inch tweets. The speaker cover is made of an “acoustically transparent fabric,” while there is a rigid polycarbonate housing. Google notes that the Max is 20x louder than the Google Home. Users can connect speakers via Cast, Bluetooth, or aux jack.

Smart Sound is an audio experience powered by AI. It helps adapt to the environment of your Home based on both location and the time of day. For instance, the audio will automatically adjust seconds after the Max has been moved to a new location.

Priced at $399, a notable premium over the standard Home, the Max will not be shipping until December in the US. It comes in Charcoal and Gray.

