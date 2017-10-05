Google testing new ‘Instant’ label for AMP pages in Search results

Google’s rumored Snapchat Discover and Instagram Stories competitor for publishers could launch as soon as this month. Rumored to be built on Accelerated Mobile Pages, it will allow sites to surface video and other rich content right in Search. In the mean time, Google has been spotted testing renaming AMP labels in Search results.

At the moment, AMP news stories and landing pages simply sport a badge labeled “AMP” in their Search results. One user (via Search Engine Land) has encountered new “Instant” branding that also features blue text and lightning icon.

This shade of blue is lighter than the blue color of the page name and makes the result stand out more when compared to the previous gray text. Additionally. “Instant” is a more descriptive name for end users than “AMP.”

Likely an A/B test, this screenshot also shows another change that Google has been testing. Instead of listing the directory of the page, Google shows the domain’s URL directly underneath the page title.

We have not been able to see this new “Instant” label after running a few searches across several devices, so it’s likely being tested and visible for only a few users.

