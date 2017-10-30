Google Feed more widely rolling out bottom sheet overflow menu for cards

With the rollout of the Google Feed over the summer, the overflow menu on cards became more important. Namely, it was the primary way to customize the Feed and housed the basic ability to swipe away cards. This evening, Google is more widely rolling out a redesign that switches to a bottom sheet for that menu.

Nintendo Switch

When the redesigned Google Feed launched in July, tapping the overflow button in the top-right corner brought up a floating menu. This window features options for following interests, sharing, and saying you’re not interested in stories from a publication or about a topic.

This evening — coinciding with version 7.14 of the Google app — the Feed more widely rolled out a new design that switches to a bottom sheet for the menu. Sliding up from the bottom, all the same settings are still intact, with this menu style also available in the “Upcoming” tab.

In terms of reachability, the bottom sheet is less tall than the previous design, with the top options now easier to tap, especially “Hide this story.” This new sheet is also live on the Pixel Launcher’s Feed, with the navigation bar unfortunately remaining transparent when the menu is launched.

This design is likely a server-side update, as some users have been seeing this new design for several weeks now.

Previous Pixel Launcher

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: