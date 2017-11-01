What do you think of the new gaming-centric Razer Phone? [Poll]

Razer officially took the wraps off of the gaming-centric “Phone” today after months of rumors and leaks. As this is Razer’s first smartphone, we don’t know how it will age over time but the company has a reputation of building great hardware and accessories.

Do you plan to buy the Razer Phone?

The Razer Phone is one of the highest specced smartphones to enter the market, primarily so that it can be used for gaming. On top of the Snapdragon 835 processor found in almost every 2017 smartphone (sorry, LG G6), this handset features 8GB of RAM, a 5.7-inch QHD IZGO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000mAh battery, and more.

But as Ben wrote earlier, the Razer Phone is missing a couple of key features:

That’s a pretty solid offering if you ask me, but it is lacking a few things. For one, there’s no water resistance here, but interestingly, there’s also no headphone jack. There is a dongle included for the USB-C port, though.

So, are you considering the Razer Phone as your next handset? Would you use its high-end specs for things other than gaming? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

