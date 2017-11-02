Google Search redesign with brighter, rounded interface rolling out now to mobile web

Last month, the Google app began testing a rounded UI for both the Feed and Search results. This afternoon, that latter design is widely rolling out to Google’s mobile site for both Android and iOS devices.

Visiting the Google homepage or Search results on a mobile device, you’ll notice how the background is now bright white instead of light gray. Meanwhile, the search bar features rounded corners on the homepage, while the box with the category tabs at the top of Search results has also been rounded.

This curved treatment also applies to every card, including those for Top Stores, weather, sports scores, and various carousels. Meanwhile, link cards receive another partial tweak that uses a lighter blue font for page titles.

These designs have been in testing for the past several weeks, frequently visible when performing a search in Incognito Mode. However, beginning this afternoon, the new interface went live for those signed into their Google accounts.

Last month, this bright background and rounded buttons went live in Image Search on the mobile web. These changes are not yet live when searching through the Google app for Android, though we’ve already spotted them in testing.

This rounded design is live on every device and browser we’ve tried, including Chrome on Android and Safari on iOS.

