The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is officially making is way to T-Mobile and Sprint

Samsung’s Active series of smartphones have primarily been exclusive to AT&T since its debut. Now, after a few generations, that’s changing, as the company has announced that the ultra-rugged Galaxy S8 Active will be making its way to T-Mobile and Sprint later this month…

If you need a refresher, the Galaxy S8 Active is basically Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 but in a military-grade casing and with a flat display. These two changes make it less susceptible to damage thanks to the rubber bumpers rather than curved glass on the front and back of the handset.

Internally, the Galaxy S8 Active is powered by the same Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery. Additionally, the phone keeps the flagship-quality 12MP camera sensor, capable of capturing some of the best photos on any smartphone.

For those of you who wish to purchase the S8 Active on T-Mobile or Sprint, Samsung only states that the handset will be available “later this month.” We also don’t know how much either mobile carrier will sell the smartphone for or if they will offer any promotions. Currently, the S8 Active is available from AT&T on contract or unlocked from Samsung for $850.

