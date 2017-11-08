Nest Secure leveraging T-Mobile for cellular backup service, will be sold in retail stores

Back in September, Nest unveiled its first home security system. Set to launch this week, the Nest Secure will use T-Mobile in the U.S. as the “exclusive cellular backup provider,” with retail stores also selling the system as part of a bundle.

The Alphabet division’s security suite is composed of the Nest Guard — a central hub that acts as an alarm, motion sensor, and keypad — and two Nest Detect sensor to attach to windows, doors, and rooms. Buyers will also get two NFC Nest Tags to disarm the alarm without a passcode.

As part of the “T-Mobile Nest security pack,” the carrier is also including a Nest Cam Indoor security camera and the Nest Aware subscription service for intelligence alerts and a 10-day video history.

The Nest Guard can connect to Wi-Fi, but it also includes optional cellular backup through a Cat 1 LTE module. Nest Secures bought anywhere in the U.S. will be able to sign-up for the service for $5 per month.

However, T-Mobile is also bundling that cellular backup service with the Nest Aware subscription for a combined $10 per month (instead of the normal $15).

The T-Mobile bundle is $240 down with a $10 monthly payment for two years. This does not include the additional $10 per month service mentioned earlier. The kits will go on sale in T-Mobile retail stores on November 10.

