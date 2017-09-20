Nest Secure makes home security easy to install and ditches passcodes, starter kit lands at $499

Home security is very important in this day and age, and Nest is one of the biggest players in making the technology easy to use through its various cameras. Today, Nest has debuted a whole new system for home security with the “Nest Secure” line.
Nest Secure is essentially made up of two main elements, the Nest Guard and Nest Detect sensors. The Nest Guard is a stationary piece of hardware with a keypad that communicates with the Nest Detect sensors to determine if people are home and if doors have been opened.
The Nest Guard can use a standard keycode to disarm the system, but a Nest Tag can also disarm it with a simple tap of the NFC key fob. The Nest app can also be used to disarm the system both at home and remotely. Nest Guard is also set up to work in any situation, packing a battery backup and a cellular backup option ($5/month) to work when the power goes out.
Nest Detect sensors offer two main functions. The first is a pair of sensors that can be attached to doors or windows which use magnets to determine when those are opened. If they are, the system will alert you on your device and sound an alarm with the Guard. The other option simply detects motion within a room and also offers a small light for seeing what’s in the room at night.
Each Nest Detect sensor on a door or window also features “Quiet Open” which allows the door to be opened without setting off the system. Nest has also partnered with MONI to offer users the ability to set up their Secure systems to alert local authorities in the case of a burglary, but that won’t be available at launch.
Nest Secure looks extremely promising, and the fact that installation doesn’t require any drilling is certainly one of its most attractive qualities. However, that all comes at a price. A Nest Secure starter kit which includes a Nest Guard, two Nest Detects, and two Nest Tags lands at $499. Additional Detects and Tags land at $59 and $25 respectively. Alternatively, users can pick up a Best Buy-exclusive bundle that also includes the Nest Cam Outdoor for a total of $598. All of these products will be available in November.
Nest Secure
Nest Secure is the first alarm system that is actually enjoyable to live with, designed to be convenient for homeowners as they come and go.
“When we looked at the home security market, we saw a similar landscape to when we entered the thermostat market,” said Matt Rogers, Nest’s founder and chief product officer. “Just as people tend not to use programmable thermostats because of their complexity, the current home security offerings are also a huge pain to live with –whether it’s bulky hardware, false alarms or loud and stressful countdowns. That’s why 43 percent of people with alarm systems don’t ever arm them.*We set out to design a product that isn’t just effective during a security incident, but is delightful and easy to use when people are at home with their families, living their lives, which is the vast majority of the time.”
Everyone in the family has a different routine, so Nest provides multiple ways to arm and disarm: by tapping Nest Tag onto Nest Guard, through the Nest app, or by entering a code on the Nest Guard keypad.
Nest Secure makes it easy to monitor from anywhere, sending a notification if something needs attention. Customers have the option to add additional monitoring and deterrence by adding Nest Cams to their system, which are all controlled from the same Nest app.
Nest Detect sensors combine both motion and open/close detection so they can be placed on either doors, windows or walls. They also provide the option to temporarily bypass the alarm on the way out, with the press of a button, thanks to a feature called Quiet Open. And if someone forgets to turn on the alarm? Nest sends a Remind Me notification to arm it directly from the app.
Nest Guard is designed to remain on guard –with battery backup and an optional cellular backup service –even if Wi-Fi is down or the power is out. And with an easy, voice-guided setup that doesn’t require tools, screws or wires, it’s simple for either the customer or a Nest Pro to install.