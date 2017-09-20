Nest Secure makes home security easy to install and ditches passcodes, starter kit lands at $499

Home security is very important in this day and age, and Nest is one of the biggest players in making the technology easy to use through its various cameras. Today, Nest has debuted a whole new system for home security with the “Nest Secure” line.

Nest Secure is essentially made up of two main elements, the Nest Guard and Nest Detect sensors. The Nest Guard is a stationary piece of hardware with a keypad that communicates with the Nest Detect sensors to determine if people are home and if doors have been opened.

The Nest Guard can use a standard keycode to disarm the system, but a Nest Tag can also disarm it with a simple tap of the NFC key fob. The Nest app can also be used to disarm the system both at home and remotely. Nest Guard is also set up to work in any situation, packing a battery backup and a cellular backup option ($5/month) to work when the power goes out.

Nest Detect sensors offer two main functions. The first is a pair of sensors that can be attached to doors or windows which use magnets to determine when those are opened. If they are, the system will alert you on your device and sound an alarm with the Guard. The other option simply detects motion within a room and also offers a small light for seeing what’s in the room at night.

Each Nest Detect sensor on a door or window also features “Quiet Open” which allows the door to be opened without setting off the system. Nest has also partnered with MONI to offer users the ability to set up their Secure systems to alert local authorities in the case of a burglary, but that won’t be available at launch.

Nest Secure looks extremely promising, and the fact that installation doesn’t require any drilling is certainly one of its most attractive qualities. However, that all comes at a price. A Nest Secure starter kit which includes a Nest Guard, two Nest Detects, and two Nest Tags lands at $499. Additional Detects and Tags land at $59 and $25 respectively. Alternatively, users can pick up a Best Buy-exclusive bundle that also includes the Nest Cam Outdoor for a total of $598. All of these products will be available in November.