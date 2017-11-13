Motorola returns to the tablet game with $299 ‘Moto Tab’ for AT&T [Video]

Back in 2011, Motorola was one of the biggest names in tablets thanks to the debut of the Motorola Xoom. After that, the company produced a couple more tablets, but it’s been years at this point since Motorola released a tablet. Today, the brand is making a return with the new Moto Tab.

The Moto Tab is a pretty basic tablet when it really comes down to it. You’ve got a 10.1-inch 1080p display, 7,000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There’s also a USB-C port for charging as well as a fingerprint sensor. That’s not a very powerful package, but it works for what it’s designed for — entertainment.

Like a lot of recent Android tablets, the focus here is on media, and since the Moto Tab is an AT&T exclusive, DirecTV is front and center. The build of Android 7.1 on this tablet even includes a special “TV Mode” which gives access to movies, TV shows, and other content easily through the homescreen or lockscreen.

In addition to that, the Moto Tab offers dual-speakers with Dolby Atmos. Lenovo will even offer this tablet with an Assistant dock for its Alexa speaker and in a “Productivity Pack” with a keyboard and mouse.

AT&T will offer the Moto Tab for $299 or for $15/month for 20 months on an installment plan. Sales kick off on Friday, November 17th.