Motorola returns to the tablet game with $299 ‘Moto Tab’ for AT&T [Video]

Back in 2011, Motorola was one of the biggest names in tablets thanks to the debut of the Motorola Xoom. After that, the company produced a couple more tablets, but it’s been years at this point since Motorola released a tablet. Today, the brand is making a return with the new Moto Tab.
Like a lot of recent Android tablets, the focus here is on media, and since the Moto Tab is an AT&T exclusive, DirecTV is front and center. The build of Android 7.1 on this tablet even includes a special “TV Mode” which gives access to movies, TV shows, and other content easily through the homescreen or lockscreen.
In addition to that, the Moto Tab offers dual-speakers with Dolby Atmos. Lenovo will even offer this tablet with an Assistant dock for its Alexa speaker and in a “Productivity Pack” with a keyboard and mouse.
AT&T will offer the Moto Tab for $299 or for $15/month for 20 months on an installment plan. Sales kick off on Friday, November 17th.