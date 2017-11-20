Google continues Allo marketing with swag and grilled cheese food truck

Back in October, we noted that Google was advertising Allo at university campuses around the nation. Heavily emphasizing the “smart group chats” feature, it included physical posters and Snapchat filters. Google’s latest advertising campaign for the messaging app now involves a food truck.

Nintendo Switch

As retweeted by Allo and Duo product head Amit Fulay, Google has a bus-sized food truck that’s giving out grilled cheese sandwiches to people on the street who download the messaging app. The truck is plastered with an Allo wrap that showcases the ability to talk to Google and the Assistant.

Again emphasizing the group chat capabilities, which recently added the ability to have admins, starting a conversation with three or more friends grabs you a free beanie hat.

The person who originally sent this tweet is located in Madison, Wisconsin. It’s unclear whether similar trucks are already roaming other cities around the country with the promise of free food and swag. Presumably, existing Google Allo users would also be able to benefit from the promotion.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: