Google is advertising Allo on multiple university campuses for ‘smart group chats’

- Oct. 17th 2017 3:59 pm PT

Group communication is one of the most vital aspects of college nowadays, and Google is seemingly starting to take advantage of that. While Facebook Messenger has been a strong contender for most users, Google appears to be stepping into the ring by heavily advertising Allo as a worthy alternative…

A Reddit user, who attends the University of Michigan, posted the above photo as well as the wall-sized poster in the slideshow below. These different Allo advertisements put a focus on group communication as well as Google Assistant integration and stickers.

Our own Chance Miller noticed that at Indiana University, Google was also using Snapchat filters as a means to advertise the messaging application.

So, do you think Google Allo is the perfect application to help college students communicate? Or do you think the app is still a lost cause? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

