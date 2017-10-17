Google is advertising Allo on multiple university campuses for ‘smart group chats’

Group communication is one of the most vital aspects of college nowadays, and Google is seemingly starting to take advantage of that. While Facebook Messenger has been a strong contender for most users, Google appears to be stepping into the ring by heavily advertising Allo as a worthy alternative…

A Reddit user, who attends the University of Michigan, posted the above photo as well as the wall-sized poster in the slideshow below. These different Allo advertisements put a focus on group communication as well as Google Assistant integration and stickers.

Our own Chance Miller noticed that at Indiana University, Google was also using Snapchat filters as a means to advertise the messaging application.

So, do you think Google Allo is the perfect application to help college students communicate? Or do you think the app is still a lost cause? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

