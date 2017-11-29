Google Lens receives its first update w/ image translation and saving, Google Keep import

Following last week’s announcement, Google Lens began widely rolling on Monday to Assistant on Pixel and Pixel 2 phones. In a teardown of the Google app yesterday, we spotted that Lens was working on adding the previously announced translation feature, among several others. Today, that functionality is starting to rollout to Google Lens.

Nintendo Switch

Remember this

Google Assistant has long had a “Remember this” functionality for saving where you parked and various text like your locker combination or a phone number. Lens is now adding this functionality for storing images. Saying or tapping the new suggestion chip will save the current picture on the viewfinder.

Later on, asking Google Assistant to view those saved items will include the photos, in addition to other saved text or locations. Stored images can be zoomed into, as well as deleted.

Image Translation

A translation feature for Google Lens was first demoed on stage at I/O 2017. Today, that feature is now rolling out, with a suggestion chip highlighting it. Tapping or verbally saying “Translate this” begins the process, with translated words overlaid over the image rather, thus preserving context as best as possible.

Google Keep import

Meanwhile, images can also be saved by using the “Import to Keep” feature. This suggestion chip features the Keep logo and will open the standard Keep save prompt. It’s also accessible by opening the Share menu, but this new method is much more convenient.

These suggestions only pop-up on first launch (as noted by Android Police), but users can use a voice command at any time to access them. The new features are live on any devices with Lens, though so far we’ve noticed them on version 7.17 (the latest beta) of the Google app.

