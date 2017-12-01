Google Home can work with eBay to find the best deals on products you’re hunting for

Google Assistant is a very powerful tool, but its real power will be unlocked by developers working with the platform. Recently, eBay has jumped on board the Assistant bandwagon, bringing some welcome functionality to Assistant on your phone and smart speakers.

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, you can now use an eBay “app” on Google Assistant/Home which enables the device to look at current prices of products you request to find you the best deal it can. From there, you can have the easy option to send that data to your phone to make a final choice and purchase the product.

Searching for that perfect holiday gift or the best deal this holiday season? Finding that special gift, let alone one at a great price during the holidays is hard. But this holiday season, finding a great deal can be as easy as asking a friend — you can do it right from your couch, without lifting a finger, literally. Just tell your Google Home, “Ask eBay…”

Along with that, this new functionality can also make it easier to help find out what your various items are worth, just by asking.

Using AI, we are able to create a truly personalized shopping experience inspired by the service you’d expect in a traditional retail setting. By combining eBay’s breadth of inventory and unique selection, the eBay Shopping Assistant can create a shopping experience for virtually everyone. This is the inspiration behind some of the exciting work we are doing at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and a new commerce service that’s available wherever shoppers are.

To use this functionality on your Assistant speaker, simply use the phrase “Ask eBay” to get started, there’s no setup required.

