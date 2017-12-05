Google adds clinically validated screening quiz for PTSD to Search results

Back in August, Google rolled out a Knowledge Panel in Search that featured a clinically validated screening quiz for depression. Today, Google is adding a similar questionnaire for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.

Google has long-featured Knowledge Panels for a variety of medical conditions with the goal of informing users ahead of a doctor’s visit. Searching for PTSD provides an overview with symptoms, facts, and treatment information about the disorder.

On mobile, the search now features the PC-PTSD-5 quiz — a “clinically validated screening questionnaire to test your likelihood of having PTSD.” Tapping the “Check if you may have PTSD” button on the card will launch a full screen panel that again describes PTSD and who should take it.

By tapping “check if you may have PTSD,” you can answer a private questionnaire to assess your likelihood of having PTSD and have a more informed conversation with your doctor. Getting an in-person assessment is essential to a diagnosis of PTSD, and this commonly- used screening tool gives you important information you can bring to your appointment.

Google partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the National Center for PTSD “to ensure that the information shared in the PC-PTSD-5 questionnaire is accurate and useful.”

There are five questions, with Google estimating that it takes 5 minutes to complete and see results. This questionnaire emphasizes that “All your answers are kept confidential.”

