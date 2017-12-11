Google Home Max now available for $399 to ship at a few retailers, delivers by tomorrow

Update 10:35 ET: Currently out of stock at Verizon and Best Buy – hope you got in early.

As predicted by the Best Buy leak a few weeks ago, Google’s Home Max is now available at a few different retailers. You’ll want to get your order in ASAP for Holiday deliveries.

Available at:

Also it still shows Waitlist at Google, and B&H but we expect that to change at some point today.

Google’s Home Max was announced along with a slew of other products at the October 4th event.

You have to give props to Google for delivering their speaker for the holidays unlike the other tech behemoth who put their HomePod off until 2018.

Google’s Home Max comes with a year of Youtube Red/Google Play Music which is about $120 of free music and will get you some of the way to justifying that $399 price tag.

Tech specs

Dimensions & Weight: 13.2 in • 7.4 in • 6.0 in, 11.7 lbs (5300 g)

Colors & Materials: Chalk • Charcoal; Acoustically transparent fabric, Rigid polycarbonate housing, Silicone base

Supported Audio Formats: HE-AAC • LC-AAC+