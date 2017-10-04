Here’s everything Google announced today and a 3-minute TL;DR [Video]

Google took to the stage today to debut quite a few new hardware and software releases, and there was a lot to get through. If you don’t have time to sit down and watch the entire event, we’ve got you covered…
It was a busy day today in the world of Google with all of its new hardware and software announcements. Below, you can find links to all of 9to5Google’s stories about each of the search giant’s latest and greatest products and services. If you want to just watch a highlight reel from the event itself, check out the three-minute video embedded at the bottom of the post.
These are all of the stories from Google’s event:
Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL |
- Pixel 2: 5-inch display, front-facing speakers, Oreo, and massive bezels for $649
- Pixel 2 XL: Google’s flagship device goes official with 18:9 display, Snapdragon 835, already delayed by over a month
- Hands-on: Google Pixel 2 XL and its smaller sibling iterate on last year’s formula [Video]
- Google Pixel 2 tidbits: Ship times already slipping, OIS details, 3 years of backup/updates, T-Mobile promo, more
- Where to buy the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: Here’s what we know so far
- Google Pixel 2 specs: 5-inch display, IP67 water resistant, Snapdragon 835, more
- Google Pixel 2 XL specs: Minimal bezels, dual front-facing speakers, $850 price tag, more
Pixelbook |
Google Home Mini & Max |
- Google Home Mini: Fully-featured Assistant smart speaker w/ compact design for only $49
- Google Home Max: Assistant smart speaker w/ premium design and stereo sound
- Google Home Mini/Max tidbits: ‘Donut Shops,’ microUSB, Walmart promos and more
Google Buds, Daydream View, Clips, & Lens |
- Google Pixel Buds: Assistant-enabled Bluetooth neckbuds from Google
- Google’s Pixel Buds use Assistant to auto-pair to your phone, just like Apple’s AirPods
- Daydream View: Improved design w/ new colors and wider field of view
- Google Clips: A mini camera from Google that costs $249
- Google Lens launching this year as ‘preview’ on the Pixel 2 in Assistant and Google Photos
Accessories |
- Made for Google program goes official, denotes approved accessories
- Closer look at the Google Pixel 2’s new Fabric Phone Cases [Gallery]
- Google’s Pixel 2 USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter costs over twice as much as Apple’s
- Moshi joins Made for Google with a ridiculously expensive USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter