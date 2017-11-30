Google Home Max will be released December 11th, at least according to Best Buy

Google has publicly said that its new high-end Google Home Max speaker will be released in December, but until now we didn’t have any idea at what point within that month you might be able to trot down to a store and actually pick one up. According to Best Buy at least, that day will be December 11th, 2017.

As we already knew, the Google Home Max is going to retail for a steep $399. That’s in comparison to the sub-$100 prices that you can nab the original Google Home for nowadays, and the sub-$20 (taking into account gift cards) prices that you were able to find the Google Home Mini for on Black Friday.

The Google Home Max looks to be a beast of a speaker, though, even at that price. It has dual 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers with “custom” .7-inch tweeters. Google said at its event in October that the Max is 20x louder than the Google Home, and that you’ll be able to connect to the speakers via Cast, Bluetooth, or — yes — a 3.5mm auxiliary jack.

Of course it’s possible that Best Buy just wanted to get the listing up before knowing the specific date so that potential buyers can be notified, but December 11th does make sense. It’s definitely in December as Google promised, and it gives those that are serious about dropping 4 Benjamins on this thing a chance to buy for Christmas.

The speaker is going to be available in “Charcoal” (which is a black shade) and “Chalk” (which is a lighter, gray shade), and the Best Buy listing says the Max, a power cable, and the dual orientation base are in the box.