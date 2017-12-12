Google Maps is making public transit easier by telling you when to get off your train/bus

Google Maps has a lot of useful features and it’s constantly improving. Now, Google is preparing to add another useful feature to Maps for those who are regular users of public transit.

As TechCrunch reports, Maps for Android is testing the ability to give users real-time updates within the app, as well as in a notification. As you might expect, this information shows after you’ve started navigation on Google Maps. After that, live updates on buses and trains will appear in notifications and within Maps.

What’s especially interesting is that this functionality will also give you notifications when you are approaching a stop. So if you’re somewhere you’re not familiar with or just tired, you’ll get a reminder which stop to hop off at.

Google is only testing this functionality right now, but it should launch sometime soon.

