Latest celebrity voice option for Waze is Liam Neeson

If you’re bored with the standard Waze voice, and don’t want to record your own, the company has just announced that actor Liam Neeson’s voice is available ‘for a limited time’ as part of a promo for his upcoming movie Commuter …

Imagine: you’re in your car, coffee safely in the cup holder, playing a great song, and (actually) enjoying your routine morning commute. Then, out of nowhere, everything changes. The clouds break and a storm hits hard. The car in front of you slams their breaks for an unexpected accident-related jam. The formidable lights and drilling of a construction zone appear and it becomes clear that you’re no longer going to make it to that meeting on time. Aside from making sure you’ve got Waze on, what do you do next? You call on the one-and-only Liam Neeson—or at least his signature, reassuring voice—to show you the safe way out of hazards, jams and obstacles ahead.

Neeson joins other celebrities to voice directions in Waze. These include Morgan Freeman, Shaquille O’ Neal, the Grand Tour team, and Mr T.

Ask yourselves Wazers, what kind of person are you? One that rides with Liam Neeson guiding the way, or not? He’s here for a limited time, so don’t hesitate—update your voice today in Settings > Voice Directions > Liam Neeson.

Waze last month added hands-free use, motorcycle mode, and carpool lanes.

