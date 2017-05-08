Waze updated w/ new voice recorder feature for recording your own turn-by-turn audio

Over recent months, popular navigation app Waze has gained support for a variety of different celebrity voices, such as Mr. T. Today, however, the app has been updated with support for letting the user record their own turn-by-turn audio. This means that you can have Waze talk to you in your voice (sounds dreadful, right?) or the voice of a loved one…

Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K Monitor

The latest version of Waze for Android, released today, adds a new voice recorder settings menu where you can record turn-by-turn direction phrases. In the settings menu, you’ll see the list of phrases to be recorded, such as “turn left,” “turn right,” and more. You can either record them yourself, or you can have a loved one say the phrases.

Obviously, you’ll want to make sure you supervise whoever records the phrases for you or else you might fall victim to a prank of a “loved one” saying the incorrect phrases.

To try it out for yourself, you can head into settings and choose the “Sound & voice” option, and then look for the new “Waze voice recorder” option.

Introducing the Waze voice recorder! Record your own voice directions to guide you on the road. In your Waze settings, tap Sound & voice to access Voice recorder, and get your kids and friends to record a favorite voice style

Waze has used celebrity voices as a way to keep user interest, and today’s new feature is a fun and unique way to take advantage of turn-by-turn directions. Last year, the company added support for the likes of Morgan Freeman and Shaquille O’ Neal. The app also added support for The Grand Tour’s Clarkson, Hammond, and May last November.

Try out Waze’s new voice recorder feature for yourself and let us know how it works down in the comments.