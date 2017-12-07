Google Duo 24 adds account deletion, continues work on Google account linking [APK Teardown]

As we’ve found, Google’s consumer video/audio messaging service is working on features like Google account linking and screen sharing. The latest version of the app is now rolling out with progress on those features underway, as well as the ability to delete your Duo account in settings.

Delete Duo account

Duo 24 adds the ability to quickly delete your existing account on the video/voice messaging service. At the bottom of the Settings menu is a new option to “Delete Duo account.” Tapping it brings up a confirmation screen that notes how “You won’t be able to make or receive calls on Duo.”

Google account linking

Back in version 22 of Duo, we noted how Google account linking would allow users to be reached via their email address. Work on that feature is underway, with the service prepping a new screen to walk users through that process. It features a new graphic, while the sign-in page has been slightly tweaked since we last spotted it:

Duo 22 Duo 24

