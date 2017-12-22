Google Allo finally rolling out in-app ‘Data usage’ settings

As evidenced by our teardowns, there are always a number of features in the works for Google Allo. One for managing data that we spotted earlier this year is now finally rolling out this week.

Nintendo Switch

Back in July, with version 14 of Allo, we spotted Google working on giving users more oversight over how the app uses data. In “General settings,” there is now an option for “Data usage.”

Not much has changed since we spotted it several months ago. This page breaks down usage of various app components, including Messages, Media, Google Drive, Wi-Fi, and mobile data. Up top there is a “Total data” count, while below users can “Reset” the stats, as is typical with these kind of features.

The information is basic, but nevertheless useful for data conscious users. Given Google’s push of Allo around the world, it also fits right into the Android Go initiative where the company’s apps are tailored for low performance and data-tight environments.

We’ve spotted Data usage on several Android devices running version 25 of Allo, however, this feature rolled out as a server-side update over the past few days.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: