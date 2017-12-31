HQ Trivia is now officially available for Android users

At long last, HQ Trivia is finally and officially live for all Android users to download and play. And if you hurry, you should be able to have it set up and ready to go before tonight’s special New Year’s Eve game at 8:45PM PT / 11:45PM ET in which the winners have a chance to win up to $18,000…

Earlier in the month, HQ Trivia announced that it was attempting to release its official Android app sometime at the start of the new year. Thankfully, for those who didn’t want to wait to join in on the fun, a beta build of the app showed up online that users were able to sideload. Now, at long last, it’s available for all on the Play Store under Early Access, so don’t be surprised if it’s still buggy.

In case you’re unaware of what HQ Trivia is, here’s a reap:

The way the game works is pretty straightforward. Each day there are multiple trivia games, hosted by an actual human being. When a round is about to begin, you receive a push notification on your phone letting you know to launch the app. Once a question is asked, you have 10 seconds to tap on an answer. If you get it wrong, you’re out. If you get it right, you move on to an even harder question. What has made HQ Trivia extremely popular, though, is the fact that you win real money if you make it through to the end of the game. Once you’ve collected at least $20, you can transfer it to your Paypal account.

If you want to join in on the fun, you can download HQ Trivia from the Play Store for free. And if you’re feeling extra generous, make sure you use my referral code ‘jaduino’ so I can have a couple of extra lives in the game.

