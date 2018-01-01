Top 5 Android fitness apps to kick off your 2018 New Year’s resolution

Happy New Year everybody! Did you happen to make a resolution to be healthier or to hit the gym more often? Well, good news because there are hundreds of Android apps that can help you achieve your goals. Here are five of the top fitness-related apps for you to use on your Android handset…

Calorie Counter – MyFitnessPal |

MyFitnessPal is one of the most popular and downloaded fitness applications on the Play Store. This is because it’s an all-in-one tool that can track calories, exercises, weight loss, and more. What makes it even better is the fact that so many third-party apps and fitness equipment integrate with the app. Now, instead of having to input data from your other services manually, everything gets synced automatically into the MyFitnessPal app.

Download MyFitnessPal from the Play Store for free. Premium features such as customized diet plans without ads will cost you $9.99 a month / $49.99 a year.

Strava Running and Cycling GPS |

Strava is a go-to application for those who wish to precisely track their walks, runs, and bike rides using GPS. It’s also a fan-favorite because of the app’s built-in community features that allow users to share their workouts and routes with friends on social media and within the Strava app.

Additionally, Strava has a feature-packed Android Wear application so that you can still track your workouts without bringing your smartphone along with you.

Download Strava from the Play Store for free. Premium features such as personalized coaching, live performance feedback, and more will cost you $7.99 a month / $59.99 a year.

Runtastic Running & Fitness Tracker |

Runtastic is very similar to Strava in that it tracks your walks, runs, and bike rides and allows you to share your routes with others. Even though it also has a decent-enough Android Wear application, its primary differentiator is that it integrates with several music applications, allowing you to listen to your favorite tunes while working out.

Download Runtastic from the Play Store for free. Premium features will cost you $2.99-$4.97 per month.

Yoga Studio: Mind & Body |

If you’re more into a slower and more relaxing form of fitness, you should check out Yoga Studio, one of the best yoga-focused applications on the Play Store. While it’s one of the most expensive apps on this list, it doesn’t include any in-app purchases and comes with 65 instructional videos that walk you through different poses and classes.

Download Yoga Studio from that Play Store for $19.99.

Google Fit – Fitness Tracking |

Google Fit is pretty basic, but it does include a load of useful features. You can set goals, use your smartphone to track your activity, and has the most in-depth integration with Android Wear smartwatches. While it doesn’t include all of the smart analyzing features found in some of the other apps, it’s great for beginners looking for something that just works and tracks what’s important.

Download Google Fit from the Play Store for free.

