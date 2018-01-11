Google Play names the best Android apps and games for Q1 2018

Back in June, Google announced a new Editors’ Choice section for the Play Store. Besides topical curated lists of apps and games, Google Play also publishes a quarterly collection of the absolute best Android experiences, with the latest one now available.

Android Excellence is separated into two collections for apps and games, with the following factors taken into consideration for selection:

The new collections will showcase apps and games that deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.

There are 22 new apps and 16 games that made the cut for the first quarter of 2018. Be sure to check out the lists in the Play Store on Android as there is a nice view that lets users scroll through and quickly browse through screenshots.

New Android Excellence apps

New Android Excellence games

1tap

Acorns

Airbnb

Blink Health

Blinkist

Clue

Ditty

EyeEm

Fabulous

IFTTT

iReader

Journey

KKBOX

LinkedIn

Mobills: Budget Planner

Musixmatch

Shpock

Stocard

Video Editor

ViewRanger

YAZIO

YOP

Agent A

Bit Heroes

Bloons Supermonkey 2

Dancing Line

DEAD WARFARE: Zombie

Dragon Project

Fire Emblem Heroes

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow

Idle Heroes

Last Day on Earth: Survival

Lords Mobile

Lumino City

Modern Combat Versus

Old Man’s Journey

The Walking Dead No Man’s Land

War Wings

