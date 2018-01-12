Hands on: BlackBerry introduced a bronze Keyone, but don’t expect it in the US

At CES 2018, TCL didn’t unveil a new BlackBerry phone per se, but the company did show off a Bronze Edition Keyone. With this addition, TCL is now going to sell three different variations of the Keyone across the globe…

Just like the black Keyone announced late last year, the bronze variant will be powered by 4GB of RAM and will have 64GB of built-in storage. Additionally, this model will include a dual-SIM card slot for international users.

Looking at the bronze BlackBerry Keyone in hand, the copper coloring on its own is beautiful. But when you see it alongside the black rubber backing, black keyboard, and the black display bezel, it just doesn’t flow. And besides the bronze accent that covers all of the exposed metal portions of the handset, there is nothing else new about the Keyone.

TCL has yet to announce specific availability for the bronze Keyone, but it did state in a press release that it would be for sale in “select markets in Asia and Europe.”

