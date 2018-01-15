How to set up ‘Daily wallpaper’ on Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Some people like to keep the wallpapers on their phone fresh on a daily basis, and thankfully Google thought of those people when they made the Wallpapers app for Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL.

Steps to enable Daily wallpaper on Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Open the Wallpapers app Choose wallpaper style Turn on Daily wallpaper Enjoy your Daily wallpaper!

1. Open the Wallpapers app

The first thing you need to enable the “Daily wallpaper” — or at least Google’s official daily wallpaper feature, that is — is to open up the Wallpapers app. Pixel owners won’t have this app showing in their app drawer, but can access it quickly by tapping and holding any blank space on the home screen and then tapping “Wallpapers” in the bottom-left corner.

2. Choose wallpaper style

Next up is choosing the wallpaper style you prefer. Unfortunately, the many “live” wallpapers — including the Living universe, Come alive, Come and play, and In the shadows — don’t work with the Daily wallpaper feature. The rest, however, are static collections that all work just fine and can be cycled through once a day so that your wallpaper never grows stale.

Wallpaper styles that work with Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL’s Daily wallpaper feature:

Keep Looking

Landscapes

Seascapes

Art

Earth

Cityscapes

Life

Textures

Geometric shapes

Solid colors

3. Turn on Daily wallpaper

After you’ve selected the style you want (there are lots to choose from!), just tap the “Daily wallpaper” option; it should be the top-left option in the collection of wallpapers. Tapping this will let you know that your wallpaper is going to change every day. It also provides you with a small check box to prevent downloading of wallpapers from happening without a WiFi connection.

Just tap “OK” and you’ll get a quick notification that your Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL is downloading the first wallpaper in the series. Assuming you left the “Download future wallpapers on Wi-Fi only” box checked, future wallpapers will only be downloaded if you have a home connection.

4. Enjoy your daily wallpaper!

Once you’ve followed the above steps, you’re all set. Just sit back and watch as your phone seamlessly updates your phone once a day with a brand new wallpaper (within the style you chose, of course).

