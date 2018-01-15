How to enable ‘Developer options’ menu on Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

You may not realize it, but there are actually dozens of settings for your Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL that are hidden. Most of them are advanced settings that normal users wouldn’t want to touch (much less need to touch), but there are a few in there that might come in handy in some cases. Here’s how to enable Developer options on your Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

Steps to enable Developer options on Google Pixel 2

Tap the build number… a lot Access ‘Developer options’ menu on Pixel 2

1. Tap the build number… a lot

As with almost all Android phones, you enable Developer options by tapping the build number in the Settings app several times. On the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL running Android Oreo, you can find that build number by navigating to Settings -> System -> About phone -> Build number.

Tap that build number several times, and you’ll eventually see a notification that says “Congrats, you are now a developer.” If you already have the menu enabled (perhaps you enabled it previous and forgot?) you’ll see a pop-up that says “No need, you are already a developer.”

2. Access ‘Developer options’ menu on Pixel 2

Once you’ve received the “You are now a developer!” message, just tap back to go back to the System settings menu. From there, you can simply tap “Developer options” to see the plethora of advanced options available to you. These include — most popularly — OEM unlocking, Picture color mode, System UI demo mode, the Memory menu, and USB debugging among many others.

